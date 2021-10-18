2020 elections: Our votes in Volta region went up by 113,000; you didn't disappoint me, NDC – Mahama

Former President Mr John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to the people of the Volta Region for the votes he garnered in the 2020 general elections.

According to Mr Mahama, the region, which is a stronghold of the NDC, did not disappoint him.

He said the region added an additional 113,000 votes to the party’s votes.

The former President noted that the NDC would have won all the 18 constituencies in the region had it not been the “arm twisting” that took place during the polls.

Mr Mahama said these in an interview on Global FM on Monday, 18 October 2021, as part of his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Volta Region.

“I want to say thank you to everybody in the Volta region; you did not disappoint us.

“As you’ve always done…if you look at the votes we got from the Volta region, it went up by 113,000,” he noted.

“Despite all the intimidation that took place, despite the locking of the borders, despite bringing soldiers to intimidate our people during the registration and all, if you look at the votes in the Volta region, it helped to increase us from where we were at about four-point-something million to almost six-point-something million and in Volta region alone, we got 113,000 additional votes so you didn’t disappoint us,” said Mr Mahama.

The former president added that: “There are 18 constituencies in the region, you gave us 17 and I know that even Hohoe we would have won but for the arm twisting that took place”.

“As we sit here the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) have no representative in parliament and all these were carefully designed to take that constituency from us”.

He reiterated his gratitude to the people, saying “we thank the people of the Volta region, you didn’t disappoint me, I want to thank you for the support you’ve given me and I’m sure that by God’s grace we live to fight another day”.