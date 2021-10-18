A/R: Man accused of cheating stabs pregnant wife to death

Listen to article

A man identified as Kwame Maxwell has allegedly killed his wife, 30-year-old Betty after she accused him of cheating.

The incidence happened at Nyankyerenease within the Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti region.

Information gathered indicates that the man, age 40, lost his temper after the deceased accused him of cheating with another woman.

The landlord of the deceased, Ama Nyarko whiles narrating what she witnessed disclosed that the incident happened at the dawn of Saturday after she heard a loud cry for help from the room of the deceased.

According to her, upon rushing to the scene, she saw the husband of the deceased stained with blood as he rushed out of the room.

“Just when I was dozing off I heard someone saying ‘he’s killing me’ just once and that was it. I didn’t hear any cry again, so I got terrified and woke up. My son woke up too. We later realized the cry was coming from the deceased’s room. So we went out, and I stood in front of the door leading to the room, while my son also stood in front of another door.

“The man had put off all the light in the room, so it was difficult to see what was happening in the room. The man came out, and we saw bloodstains all over his hands. My son shouted that the man had stabbed his wife. So I saw him using the wife’s nightwear to wipe the bloodstains on his hand. He then left the room. I followed him while he was going out and all of a sudden he jumped the wall and left. I asked why he was rushing out, but he didn’t answer me,” Ama Nyarko said as quoted on Citinewsroom.com.

The matter has been reported to the Police in Kumasi who are now investigating to bring the on-the-run husband to book.