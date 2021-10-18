Akufo-Addo tours Central Region today

President Nana Akufo Addo will today, Monday, October 18, 2021, begin a two-day tour of the Central Region.

He announced this via social media pages.

This will be President Akufo-Addo’s first tour of the region after his victory in the 2020 election.

The president during his tour will commission and inspect projects under Government's 1-District-1-Factory initiative in furtherance of his industrialization agenda.

President Akufo-Addo will also inspect ongoing road projects in the region, visit and interact with traditional authorities in the respective communities and inspect engineering laboratories and workshops constructed by the Ministry of Education and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, located at the Cape Coast Technical University.

On Tuesday, the President will pay a courtesy call on Chiefs of Hemang Lower Denkyira; cut the sod for the construction of the Hemang-Nsutem Cocoa Road, as well as commission Central Oil Mills, a company operating under Government's 1-District-1-Factory initiative, located in Assin Jukwa.