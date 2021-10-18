Fake jujuman run away with monies extorted from residents to make them rich

Listen to article

The desire to become rich overnight without toil has landed many people in trouble especially those who prefer consulting jujumen or spiritualists.

At Asuofua Asaman, a town along the Kumasi-Barrekese road in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti Region where a young man who claim to be a powerful magician has reportedly scammed residents of their monies running into several millions of cedis.

The fake magician, King Azoa managed to swindle his victims claiming he can turn leaves into both local and foreign currencies.

Information gathered revealed that King Azoa who arrived at the town from Bawku in the Upper East Region claim he was on a mission to help people find solutions to their spiritual, financial and other problems.

On September 19, 2021, King Azoa was said to have met a friend, one Kwame Grumah, a resident who has stayed at Asuofua Asaman for more than 30 years to ply his trade. His friend Grumah offered him (Azoa) accommodation to enable him operates comfortably.

King Azoa announced his so-called magical powers and spiritual solutions to people in the town. To prove the potency of his spiritual and magical powers he decided to use his first three days to perform miracles to attract public attention.

The correspondent gathered that some residents who know Kwame Grumah as a permanent resident in the town trusted the fake magician. They without any suspicion or doubt consulted the fake magician/spiritualist to have their problems solved.

The portal learnt that after allegedly collecting several monies from the residents with promises to use it to buy materials and prepare certain concoctions, they woke up one morning only to be informed that the fake magicians had packed off without saying goodbye even to his friend Kwame Grumah who offered him accommodation to operate.

The matter is yet to be reported to the Police as no one has threatened any action the resident who accommodated the fake magician.