18.10.2021 Regional News

Construct bridge over Garu to Gagbiri road cut off by flood from Tamne Dam — Youth

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The youth and residents of Gagbiri, Zambala and Kuka-Zuli in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region are appealing to government to construct a bridge over the cut off road between Garu and Gagbiri in Tempane to avert the loss of lives and property.

According to the residents, the only road that connects the four electoral areas and several other communities has been flooded due to excessive water from the Tamne dam.

The convener of the youth group, Akudugu Edmond, said the people of Gagbiri, Zambala and other adjoining communities are totally cut off from the largest market in Garu.

According to Edmond, women and school children had to use the long alternative route to Garu which many are unable to access especially the aged.

Mr Edmond added that houses have been heavily flood, crops destroyed and livestock consumed by wild animals.

The youth also appealed to government to compensate those who lost their farms and crops to the flood through the government's Alternative Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP)

They also demand that households that were not originally earmarked for relocation and have flooded should equally be relocated.

The youth group also want government to provide health centres and upgrade the Gagbiri clinic to a hospital status to serve the people of the area since they cannot access the largest main health centres and hospital in Garu.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

