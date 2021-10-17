ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.10.2021 Crime & Punishment

West Gonja: 16 year-old girl butchered by a normadic herdsman over dam water

West Gonja: 16 year-old girl butchered by a normadic herdsman over dam water
Listen to article

A 16-year-old girl is currently receiving treatment at a hospital after she was allegedly butchered by a normadic herdsman at Yipala, a community in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region over dam water.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday, October 17, 2021 when the victim and her colleagues went to the crime scene to wash their clothes.

Reports say the unidentified culprit went there with his cattle to drink from the dam but was asked by the young girl and her colleagues to pause until they are done washing their clothes because the cattle will muddy the water.

The culprit , got incensed and in a heated argument, the Fulani man inflicted a cutlass wound on the head of the victim and fled the scene into the bush.

The young girl has since been admitted at the West Gonja Catholic hospital in Damongo for medical attention.

Meanwhile, parents of the victim as at the time of going to press were yet to lodge an official complaint at the Damongo Police Command.

However, ModernGhana News can report that the victim is currently responding to treatment at the health facility.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Two robbers jailed 12 years, others remanded for kidnap
17.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Police patrol team intercepts parcels of marijuana at Logba
15.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Drinking Spot Operator kills man with coke crate
15.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Farmer jailed seven years for causing harm to colleague who sneaked into his provision shop
15.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Suame stabber arrested
15.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
East Gonja: Social Studies teacher accused of sodomizing 18 students pleads guilty
14.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Man jailed 18 months for engaging in police recruitment fraud
14.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tarkoradi ‘Silicon pregnancy’ woman case adjourned to November 11
14.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Galamsey operator jailed 18 years for robbing two students of their mobile phones, monies
13.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line