ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.10.2021 Social News

Kumasi: Man suffers burn injuries for mistakenly using acid as water after toilet visit

Kumasi: Man suffers burn injuries for mistakenly using acid as water after toilet visit
Listen to article

A 40-year-old cobbler is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after he mistakenly took acid for water when he visited a lavatory facility at the Kumasi Central Market on Saturday.

The victim, Ayuba Tijani sustained burn injuries on his hand, thighs, and genitals.

This was after he washed parts of his body with the content in one of the ablution cans he picked from the facility.

He narrated his ordeal to Citi News after the incident.

“I attended to nature’s call at the lavatory at the Kumasi Central Market. I picked one Ablution can and realized there was water in it, so I took it inside. I then washed my private parts, only to realize the can did not contain water, but acid.”

“I screamed upon feeling the pains that attracted people from outside to come in, and I was brought to the hospital. My condition is getting better, but I feel pains due to the burn wounds I sustained in my hand, thighs, and manhood”, Ayuba Tijani recounted.

Meanwhile, four persons who are caretakers of the public toilet have been picked up by police to assist with investigations.

The ablution can has also been retrieved by the police as an exhibit.

—Citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kumasi: Heavy downpour kills one
17.10.2021 | Social News
Preventing journalists from covering MMDCEs confirmation unfortunate – Deputy Minister
17.10.2021 | Social News
Alajo: Two children found dead in car at mechanic shop
17.10.2021 | Social News
Two articulated trucks crash on Nsawam-Accra highway
17.10.2021 | Social News
Volta Region: Two killed, others injured after road crash at Tsito
16.10.2021 | Social News
A/R: 32-year old coconut seller found dead at Nyankyerenease cemetery
16.10.2021 | Social News
A/R: Pregnant woman allegedly stabbed to death by husband at Nyankyerenease
16.10.2021 | Social News
Mankarigu Health Center temporarily closed down after attack by NPP youth
16.10.2021 | Social News
Alan Kyeremanten donates to Race Course Market Women
16.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line