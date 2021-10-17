Perfidious Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu Ampofo are imposters in NDC – Koku Anyidoho claims

The founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has claimed that Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah are imposters in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, he will soon expose the National Chairman and General Secretary of the main opposition party for who they really are.

“Why was the Leader of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, not at the book launch? Why was the perfidious Asiedu-Nketiah, not there? I will soon tell a story about how Ofosu-Ampofo & Asiedu-Nketiah are imposters,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho has said.

Mr. Anyidoho made the claim in a post on his Twitter page after both Ofosu Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah failed to attend E.T Mensah’s book launch on Friday, October 15, 2021.

In his series of posts on his social media page, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has also taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama for not also present at the book launch.

Although he did not mention names, his reference to ‘do and die’ paints the picture who he was referring to.

“…As for the dead goat who wants to die: let him do and die. The dead goat was not part of PNDC - and was not part of the formation of NDC. The dead goat shall not be allowed to destroy the NDC,” the post on the Twitter page of Mr. Anyidoho adds.