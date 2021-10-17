ModernGhana logo
17.10.2021 Headlines

You dead goat can't destroy NDC, you should go ‘do and die’ if you want to die – Anyidoho jabs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has launched a scathing attack at ex-President John Dramani Mahama after referencing his ‘do or die’ statement.

The ‘do or die’ comment has been synonymous with the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC after he made that pronouncement while on a thank you tour.

Noticing Mr Mahama was absent at the book launch of E.T Mensah last Friday, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has taken advantage to jab him.

According to Mr. Anyidoho, the ex-President who once likened himself to a dead goat should be allowed to 'do and die' if he wants to die.

“…As for the dead goat who wants to die: let him do and die,” Koki Anyidoho has posted on his Twitter page.

The post adds, “The dead goat was not part of PNDC - and was not part of the formation of NDC. The dead goat shall not be allowed to destroy the NDC.”

Meanwhile, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has also accused Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah of being imposters.

