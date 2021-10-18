Power Specialist Herbal Hospital making giant strides in healthcare delivery

Having worked tirelessly to contribute its quota to the health delivery system in the country, the Managing Proprietress of the Power Specialist Herbal Hospital, T/Dr, Akosua Adu Akyaa counts herself lucky as her facility, formerly known as Power Specialist Herbal Clinic has been elevated to the status of a hospital by the health authorities.

This was when the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, a division of the Ministry of Health had intensively conducted investigations and accepted all criteria that qualified the facility to be upgraded.

Before the hospital's elevation last year, Power Specialist Herbal Hospital had gained both local and international recognition, grabbing various awards to the credit of the management.

Among the envious awards this correspondent has seen are Best Healthcare For Hepatitis B Cure Award received from the World Changers Summit Awards organized in Dubai in 2018, Best Herbal Specialist for Hepatitis B Award from the West Africa Alliance in 2019, Best Herbal Clinic of the year 2019 for Hepatitis B Cure from Yamedua Herbal Foundation, and Best Hepatitis B Cure of the year 2018 received from the West Africa Traditional And Alternative Medicine during its 2nd Awards Program in 2018 in Ghana.

Speaking to the Modernghana News' correspondent in an interview about the outfit's achievements, T/Dr. Akosua Adu Akyaa attributed the hospital's envious track record to team and hardwork coupled with research activities.

She intimated that as a leading herbal hospital the outfit, aside carrying out its mandate in general cases, also specialises in the areas of hypertension, ciatica, prostate cancer, hernia and kidney.

She added that Power Specialist Herbal Hospital also have a production department managed by seasoned traditional herbal experts who see to it that all drugs produced go through proper hygienic and scientific process before packaging for the administration of patients.

T/Dr. Akosua Adu Akyaa mentioned some major potential products the hospital produces to treat diseases as Herbatine mixture which supports the immune system approved by Akwapim Mampong Scientific and Health Research Center, Jrikajiri herbal mixture for male vitality, Malamix which treats malaria and Aduyaa tonic which also deals with chest cough.

The renowned traditional doctor observed that with Power Specialist Herbal Hospital, management are intact and remain committed to serving the people at all times to complement government efforts in its drive to achieve positive results in healthcare delivery across the country.

Having three active branches in the country namely, Kumasi at Feyiase on the Lake Bosumtwa road, Takoradi in the Western Region and Greater Accra, T/Dr. Akosua Akyaa appealed to the general public to refer their cases to the hospital for proper medical treatment.