16.10.2021

A/R: 32-year old coconut seller found dead at Nyankyerenease cemetery

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
A 32-year old coconut seller has been found dead at Nyankyerenease cemetery in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

An eye witness told this reporter that the deceased, identified only as Bro Kwame was found dead in the early hours of Saturday at about 7-am.

The cause of the man’s death has not been established. However, some residents who were at the scene suspected foul play, alleging that he might have been beaten to death by some unknown assailants.

The deceased, according to report, was moving from Bokankye to Nyankyerenease at dawn when he met his untimely death.

A witness name withheld disclosed that the unconscious man was initially rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was however sent back to the scene where the deceased was found dying after he was declared dead at the hospital.

Police were later called to convey the body to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

