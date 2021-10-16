Mankarigu Health Center temporarily closed down after attack by NPP youth

Listen to article

The Mankarigu Health Center in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region has been closed down temporarily on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

This follows the vacation of post by nurses and other staff of the facility to protest an attack by a gang believed to be a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group.

The group on Friday, October 15, 2021, attacked the nurses at the facility over the use of anti-snake venom donated by the Member of Parliament for the area.

According to the group, the anti-snake venom procured by Alhaj Mohammed Asei Seini was to be administered to snakebite victims for free but has been sold to patients by authorities of the Health Center.

They demanded that the nurse in charge at the facility provide them with proceeds from the sale of the drugs.

The nurses vacated the Mankarigu community to Daboya, the district capital, on Saturday, for their safety.

[PHOTO]http://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/1016202173605-uypctgfsrm-mankarigu-health-post-3-2.jpg[/PHOTO

---citinews