C/R: Disabled shoemaker supports needy in Nyankomase Ahenkro

Considering the challenges he has faced as a disabled young man following his parent's inability to give him the necessary education or trade, Mr. Eric Andoh a resident of Nyankomase Ahenkro in the Central Region has been inspired to give hope to others who face similar challenges.

He is using his Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Support For Needy Foundation to champion the cause of helping persons with disabilities live a better life.

On Monday, October 4, 2021 the organization presented educational materials and undisclosed sum money to the God's Glory Preparatory School at Assin Jakai in the Assin South District in the Central Region.

Making the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Support For Needy Foundation, Mr. Eric Andoh said his organization was founded about three years ago with the aim to give both social and financial support to the needy especially school children whose parents cannot afford their education.

This, he noted, includes the less privileged and orphans who intend to learn employable skills and among others.

Andoh said as a disabled person who has suffered social neglect, he is able to appreciate the sufferings of such persons in society especially when one is not supported from infanthood.

He indicates that the formation of the Foundation was borne out of the desire to give to disabled persons.

He cited that since the establishment of the Foundation, the outfit has been able to offer free apprenticeship training to thirty young boys and girls in the areas.

The training includes dress making, decorations and soap making after which machines or seed monies are given to the graduated apprentices to start up their own small businesses.

According to him, the current challenge is funding support to expand his workshop which is currently being occupied by thirty apprentices.

On his part, the Headteacher of the school, Mr. Benard Sam (aka Shark) expressed his gratitude to Mr Andoh for the gesture indicating that the items have come at the right time.

Shark appealed to philanthropists, NGOs and other well-meaning Ghanaians to emulate the shining example of the Support for Needy Foundation by a way of extending aids to the school to realize its agenda.