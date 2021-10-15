ModernGhana logo
FDA recalls Ceres apple juice products from Ghanaian market

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
FDA recalls Ceres apple juice products from Ghanaian market
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has announced that it is recalling certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice from the market.

According to the FDA, it is embarking on the recall in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited.

The recall follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold.

Following steps taken by the FDA, it notes that it has managed to successfully retrieve most of the affected batches including all the 1 Litre pack sizes of the Ceres apple juice.

“The FDA's Market Surveillance team is therefore working earnestly with the importer to remove all the affected products in trade and is calling on persons in possession of the above products to return them to any of the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited, nationwide or to any FDA offices across the country,” part of a statement issued by the authority has said.

