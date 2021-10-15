ModernGhana logo
Kumasi: New Kejetia Market traders withdraw payment of all levies

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The leadership of the Combined Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Traders Association at the New Kejetia market in the Kumasi Metropolis have directed their members not to pay market premium, service charges and any other levies until issues with electricity tariffs are resolved.

The directive which was announced on Thursday, October 14, 2021, according to the association starts with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, the market was without electricity as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected supply over non-payment of bills.

Traders at the Kejetia market have clamoured for the installation of metres for each shop as they complain of high electricity charges.

The association with a membership of over 20,000 have also hinted at closing down their shops to protest what they described as "gross incompetence" on the part of both the board and management of the facility.

Speaking to this reporter, the chairman of the association Frank Antwi said they have given the management of the facility a one-week ultimatum to settle all bills with ECG or risk losing traders back to selling on pavements in the Central Business District of Kumasi.

He added that the Wednesday power cut brought all commercial activities to a standstill as traders could not bear the heat and darkness.

He disclosed that the over 7000 shops in the market together with other departments and offices use only one electricity meter causing many problems.

Mr Frank Antwi added that all attempts by traders to get their individual metres have proven futile as some members of the board already blocked the process.

The traders have hinted at staging a major protest in the Kumasi Metropolis if authorities in the Region fails to head to their concerns at the market.

