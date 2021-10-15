ModernGhana logo
‘Do not be afraid to fail' — Hajj Fawzie’s advises young girls

By Reporter
Women and Young girls advocate, Hajj Fawzie reminded young girls at Tamatoku at Ada not to be afraid to fail.

She said failure is also part of the process of becoming successful in the future.

Hajj Fawzie made this statement during the maiden edition of the “Girls for the future” seminar held on Wednesday 13th October, 2021 at Presby Basic School, Tamatoku.

Speaking on the topic; “Shaping the girl-child for the future” the Business mogul urged participants to be careful about the kind of friends they make since that will surely influence choices they make both at school, home and society at large.

On self-discipline, she also tasked them to be punctual, focus on their strength and what they are passionate about becoming. Wrapping up on the day, she entreated Teachers and district directorates of the Ghana Education service to constantly organize mentorship programs for young girls to rekindle their faith in Education.

Hajj Fawzie is a well-known humanitarian in Ghana for bringing hope and excitement to rural folks through giving, medical screening, mentorship, employment, women in Agric initiative in partnership with the Ford motors Foundation.

In recent times, she played a very instrumental role in the menstrual health education program held in the Savanna region to enlighten rural women about the cycle and how to handle it the right way.

“Girls for the future” is an initiative by the Schools Support Project created by Jonilar.net to empower young girls of school age. The initiative will also see young girls with skills trained and fully prepared for the job market.

Watch highlights of her speech here:

