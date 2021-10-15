ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.10.2021 Social News

Covid 19: The vaccines are here to save us, get vaccinated — Paramount Chief of Avenor to residents

Covid 19: The vaccines are here to save us, get vaccinated — Paramount Chief of Avenor to residents
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Togbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, has urged the public to get the COVID-19 jab as the delta variant continues to spread across the country.

“The most important way to protect yourself, absolutely, is to get vaccinated if you haven't already. I will ensure all my chiefs from the Traditional area get involved in the vaccination exercise,” he said.

Togbui Dorglo made the call during the commissioning of a CHPS compound at Xavi in the Volta Region on Thursday.

His appeal was in connection with a statement received from the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr George Nyarko.

Dr Nyarko in an address revealed many residents in the Municipality were reluctant to get vaccinated.

"Our people have refused to go for the jab and this is worrying," Dr Nyarko fumed.

"But the COVID-19 vaccines have significantly reduced the severity of the illness in many areas," he added.

Dr Nyarko further said people who have been fully vaccinated have not been sick and have not needed to go to any ICU centre.

Dr Nyarko also revealed the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations had declined precipitously in the area.

"Vaccination is still the best precaution against the virus, so I would highly encourage you to get vaccinated. It is what you can do to protect yourself and your family.

"It is the safest and effective way to prevent yourself from getting COVID, and if you do get COVID, prevent yourself from getting extremely sick or even dying,”

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Offinso North: 2020 Independent Aspirant warns Assembly members to account monies allegedly taken for confirmation of DCE nominee or else
15.10.2021 | Social News
Kumasi: New Kejetia Market traders withdraw payment of all levies
15.10.2021 | Social News
‘Do not be afraid to fail' — Hajj Fawzie’s advises young girls
15.10.2021 | Social News
Make the fisherman the centre of fish management — Fisheries Advocate
15.10.2021 | Social News
Establish working committee to address ocean governance issues — Fisheries Association
15.10.2021 | Social News
We're not against Mpakadan railway construction, just compensate us – Tropo Farms
15.10.2021 | Social News
Senyo Hosi bags award for contribution to excellent citizen experience in Ghana
15.10.2021 | Social News
You are an animal If you are gay — Allotey Jacobs endorses anti-gay bill
15.10.2021 | Social News
Voting on LGBTQI+ will be done in the open in Parliament — says Banda MP Ahmed Ibrahim
15.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line