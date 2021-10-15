Senyo Hosi bags award for contribution to excellent citizen experience in Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi has been honoured by Customer Experience Professionals Ghana (CXPG), as one of the most outstanding personalities pushing for excellent citizen experience in the country.

The award was conferred on Mr. Hosi as part of the annual CXP Ghana Conference in Accra.

The President of CXP Ghana stated that the award was in recognition of Mr. Hosi’s drive and zeal in pushing governments to serve citizens better.

After receiving the award, Mr. Hosi participated in a panel discussion were he pointed out that it is important to redefine leadership as a call to serve, and to ensure a conducive environment for a better citizen experience.

He explained that a reorientation of public servants towards better service delivery is key to fostering an enabling environment for economic growth and national development.

“People will easily forget what you give them but will hardly forget how you make them feel, and that is important in our entire governance structure because through multiple means, we see the experience that other citizens and other nations have, so the expectations of government and the public service is going to get higher,” he said. “The more citizens get frustrated the only thing you get at some point is a revolt.”

This notwithstanding, the CBOD CEO emphasised the role of the ordinary Ghanaian, whom he said must first understand that the authority for governance emanates from the people.

Mr. Hosi noted the need to develop strengthen and change the perceptions and behaviour of Ghanaians towards citizen experience while government realigns itself with making the country a better place.

“Everybody has a role to play in customer experience. We as citizens have a very unique relationship with the entire experience because we are shareholders of the entity called Ghana, and at the same time, are also customers to the people we appoint to actually serve us – those with the mandate to administer public goods and services,” he said.