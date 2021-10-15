ModernGhana logo
You are an animal If you are gay — Allotey Jacobs endorses anti-gay bill

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has expressed anger over the LGBTQ+ community fighting for the legalization of their activities in Ghana.

There is currently anti-LGBTQ+ bill proposed by Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, before Parliament to outlaw homosexual activities and ensure any person who publicly identifies himself or herself as a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) faces a jail sentence or fine.

But an elite group has stood against the passage of the bill arguing it is a violation of fundamental human rights, hence incurring the wrath of many Ghanaians.

Their position has been interpreted by some Ghanaians as either they promoting homosexual practices or are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM’s ”Kokrokoo”, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, who is against gay activities, likened them to animals.

”You are an animal If you are gay”, he fumed.

To him, the push for legalization or acceptance of homosexual practices in Ghana is an agenda by the Western superpowers but strongly believed their agenda won’t materialize in Ghana.

"The whole thing is targeted on Africans, more on Africans. You can’t go and do that in Thailand. You can’t go and do that in Indonesia. Why Africa? Why? The birthplace of civilization! What has happened to us?”, he expressed his disgust.

