15.10.2021 Social News

Voting on LGBTQI+ will be done in the open in Parliament — says Banda MP Ahmed Ibrahim

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Banda MP Ahmed IbrahimBanda MP Ahmed Ibrahim
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda Constituency in the Bono Ahafo Region, Ahmed Ibrahim has disclosed that voting on the anti-gay bill in Parliament will be done in the open.

In the midst of the debate on the anti-LGBTQI+ bill and its activities in Parliament, many Ghanaians are pushing for open voting to know the stands of all MPs.

As it stands now, Modernghana News can report that the majority of MPs are in support of the Bill including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

According to Ahmed Ibrahim who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Ghanaians can be assured voting on the Bill will not be in secret.

Speaking to Adom FM, he has disclosed that NDC MPs will be voting yes for the passing of the Bill and an arrangement is being made to ensure everyone complies.

“Voting on [the anti-Anti-LGBTQ+ bill] will not be secret balloting. It cannot be by secret balloting. If it is in connection of voting or removal of somebody from office or election of somebody into office that is when we do secret balloting,” the Banda MP said.

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim continued, “We have spoken to our leaders at party level, we will give you the paper and ask you to say yes, so you will write yes on your paper and show it to each other. Before the paper will be dropped in the box, the party whip will have to check.”

Despite the massive support for the anti-gay Bill, a group of Ghanaians made up of 18 educationists and lawyers have presented a memorandum to Parliament to oppose its passage.

The group led by Akoto Ampaw says they are against the anti-gay bill because it violates virtually all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution, namely the right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to assemble, freedom of association, and the right to organise.

The group also insists that it hinders freedom from discrimination and the right to human dignity.

