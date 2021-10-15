Don’t over-rely on Common Fund – MMDAs told

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies have again been reminded about the need to find innovative means to generate revenue to execute developmental projects instead of heavily relying on the District Assemblies Common Fund from the central government.

Former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kwadwo Adjei-Darko, said this in Sunyani last Thursday during the swearing-in of the 12 Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Bono region.

MDCEs

The Bono Regional Minister administered the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy to the 12 MDCEs who included Emmanuel Akone, Banda; Kofi Adjei, Berekum Municipal; Dominic Oppong, Berekum West; Solomon Owusu, Jaman North; Andrews Bediako, Jaman South and Lucy Acheampong, Tain.

The rest are Alexander Obour Damoah, Wenchi; Ansu Kumi, Sunyani Municipal; Evans Kusi Boadum, Sunyani West Municipal; Drissa Ouattara, Dormaa Municipal; Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman; Dormaa East and Francis Kwadwo Oppong, Dormaa West.

In a brief remark after the swearing-in, Mr. Adjei-Darko, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Sunyani West reiterated the need for district assemblies to map-out effective strategies to shore up revenue mobilization to avoid over-reliance on the Common Fund.

He said even though Assemblies do not own lands, they are the planning authority and so they could team up with the traditional authorities and land-owners to device effective ways of raising money out of the sale of lands for the Assembly.

Local Gov’t Act

The former minister also urged the MDCEs to religiously apply themselves to the dictates of the Local Government Act, Act 936.

Quoting a portion of the Local Government Act, the former Minister said the Assemblies are responsible for development and improvement of human settlement and the environment.

“Now look at how our big towns look like. Instead of them developing into nice cities, our major towns are rather developing into big villages. In Sunyani, for instance, we build stores right on the shoulders of gutters”, describing it as very appalling.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, congratulated the MDCEs on their appointments and urged them to discharge their duties creditably in accordance with the law.

“Article 243 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic outlines your responsibilities concisely. You preside at meetings of the Executive Committee of the Assembly, you are responsible for the day-to-day performance of the executive and administrative functions of the district assembly and you are the chief representative of the central government in the region.”

Impact on people

She said as a result of the position they find themselves, they have “the most direct and regular impact on the people and therefore have to set the tone for the kick-off of the development of the districts.

“There is no time to relax or take a break on the job” she emphasized, adding, “our people must begin to feel your presence right from the moment you step foot in your district/municipality.”

The Regional Minister also asked them to be “alert and tactful” in managing issues about the security of the people.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, advised the appointees to see to the welfare of their constituents and make time to address their concerns.

He however cautioned party functionaries not to over-burden the MDCEs with all their problems as that could adversely affect their performance in office.

The Omanhene of Drobo, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, who is also the Vice-President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, presided over the ceremony.