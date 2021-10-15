Primitive Visa threats on MPs supporting LGBT Bill a grave assault on Ghana’s sovereignty — Ablakwa

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has noted that it will be a grave assault on Ghana’s sovereignty if embassies use visa considerations to threaten MPs supporting the anti-gay bill in Parliament.

Amid the overwhelming support of MPs for the Bill looking to criminalise LGBTQI+ and its activities in the country, there are reports that some embassies are already refusing to grant visas for those lawmakers.

While the phenomenon is being condemned, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has issued a caution.

According to him, Ghanaian MPs will retaliate in any kind if any foreign country treks in that visa-threatening line.

“It is most primitive, an unmitigated affront and a grave assault on our sovereignty for any country to use visa considerations as a weapon to influence the decisions of duly elected Ghanaian lawmakers.

“Our Foreign Ministry must promptly serve notice that the principle of reciprocity will apply to any nation that embarks on this reckless and provocative path,” Mr. Ablakwa has said in a post on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the MP for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka has warned embassies threatening to deny MPs visas for supporting the LGBTQ+ Bill that they won’t survive in the country if they continue.

He has stressed that demonstrations will be organised to have the foreign missions sacked to return to their countries.