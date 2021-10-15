ModernGhana logo
Alleged gay man stabs cheating lover at Kasoa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A man accused of being gay has stabbed his lover over allegations of cheating at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at around 6:30pm in the evening.

Subsequently, the Police in Kasoa arrested both accused gay men to restore calm and bring the offender to book.

According to Modernghana News sources, the suspect, Prince Nyator, 22 inflicted knife wounds on Evans Amoah, age 23.

Both men work in a restaurant at Kasoa New Market. Prince Nyator yesterday found out that Evans had a girlfriend which provoked him to attack and stab him.

One worker at the restaurant that witnessed the incident has disclosed that Prince was very furious when he learned he was being cheated on.

Apparently, he had been denied sex by the gay lover for a while and had suspicions that there could be another person in the fray.

He could not hold his temper and attacked Evans Amoah when he found out he had been cheating.

Further checks have revealed that Evans Amoah had a girlfriend before meeting Prince Nyator.

