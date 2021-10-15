ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.10.2021 Social News

Suame: Police looking for man who slit throat of colleague

Suame: Police looking for man who slit throat of colleague
Listen to article

Police at Suame in the Ashanti Region are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed his friend to death on Wednesday, October 13.

The 23-year-old victim, Ebenezer Asare, died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Police say they have begun investigations into the matter and are gathering more information to arrest the suspect.

His name has been given as Emmanuel Owusu, popularly known as Modric.

The two worked at Suame Magazine.

The Suame District Police Crime Officer, ASP Osei Boateng, appealed to the public to volunteer information to enable police arrest the suspect.

Artisans who work around the mechanic shop where the incident happened have been thrown into a state of shock.

Body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue, awaiting autopsy.

---3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
“We shun all forms of immorality, sexual and otherwise” – Jehovah's Witnesses on LGBTQ matters
15.10.2021 | Social News
Health Services Workers' Union to protest unfair treatment
15.10.2021 | Social News
We won't withdraw No Ghana Card, No Salary directive — Controller and Accountant-General
15.10.2021 | Social News
YAG granted ‘special consultative status’ by UN Economic and Social Council
15.10.2021 | Social News
Ato Essien 'begs' for time to take advantage of Reparation and Restitution of Court's Act
14.10.2021 | Social News
Weija-Gbawe Assembly Members kick against closure of 1D1F Cement Factory, fights EPA
15.10.2021 | Social News
Contempt case against Chief of Air Staff adjourned to Nov 23
14.10.2021 | Social News
Driver group laments over MTTD officers constant seizure of drivers’ licences
14.10.2021 | Social News
Cyber Security Authority rallies stakeholders' support for Ghana's digital transformation bid
15.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line