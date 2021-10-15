YAG granted ‘special consultative status’ by UN Economic and Social Council

Listen to article

Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG) has been granted Special Consultative Status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

This was announced in a letter addressed to Youth Advocates Ghana on September 30, 2021.

Attaining the UN ECOSOC Consultative Status enables YAG to engage in a number of ways with ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies, the Human Rights Council, and, under specific conditions, some meetings of the General Assembly and other intergovernmental bodies, as well as with the United Nations Secretariat.

Again, through this recognition and by granting of this status, YAG is also entitled to designate official representatives to the United Nations Headquarters in New York and the United Nations Offices in Geneva and Vienna.

Organizations in Special Consultative Status are able to submit written statements relevant to the work of the Council on subjects in which these organizations have a special competence.

Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG) is a youth-led civil society organization that works transformatively to advance the lives and wellbeing of children and young people in the area of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), Youth Enterprise Development, Governance, Peace and Security, and the active engagement and participation of the youth in the implementation, monitoring and review of the UN SDGs in Ghana and Africa at large.

Founded in 2011, YAG has become a recognized youth-led and youth-focused organization increasingly mobilizing youth, communities, opinion leaders, activists, and other stakeholders on national and international platforms, to advocate for youth rights and enhanced engagements of youth within the civil space for the change they desire.

YAG is also the initiator and the host of the African Youth SDGs Summit, a continental forum that brings together a multi-sector coalition of youth, development experts, governments and UN entities, NGOs, and the private sector to advance the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to empower young people to actively contribute to the SDGs implementation, monitoring and accountability.

Speaking to the media in Accra, the Executive Director of Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG), Mr. Emmanuel Ametepey, expressed his gratitude to the United Nations (UN) for the youth recognition.

He assured of their resolve to partner with the UN and other partners to advance and influence youth policies, programmes and activities towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 under the principle of 'Leaving No One Behind.'

“We have achieved this consultative status less than two months to our 4th edition of the African Youth SDGs Summit scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in December 2021 organized in collaboration with the United Nations in Ethiopia and other regional institutions. At YAG, we are thrilled by this and do share this excitement with our partners all over the continent,” he added.