You hold meetings in secret to bring me down and you want to break the 8 – Henry Quartey blast detractors

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey
Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey has lambasted detractors say they are secretly plotting his downfall and pretending to champion the New Patriotic Party’s agenda to break the eight.

The hard-working politician has received a lot of praise this year for his works in the city that has suddenly given Ghanaians hope that the capital will soon befit its name.

Amid the commendations, Mr. Henry Quartey has disclosed that he has information some people in the NPP are plotting to bring him down.

“We sit here and we say break the eight, break the eight, break the eight. And you are holding meetings amongst yourselves to bring somebody down. Me today I am sad. When Mr. President gave me the position to be the regional minister I had one thing in mind to ensure that by the Grace of God I am able to unite the party starting from the grassroots. That I have been doing.

“Now they have met just last week. They had a meeting just last week and the plan was that Henry is becoming too powerful in the region. After all this then you come and sit here and say break the eight,” the Greater Accra Regional Minister said at the NPPs regional delegates’ conference in the Greater Accra on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Bemoaning the disunity and the plots against him, Mr. Henry Quartey stressed that he is only working to put the NPP in a position to continue enjoying success.

“I am only trying to work with all of us to ensure that the party is strong at the base so by the Grace of God as Lord Commey said we shall continue,” he told the gathering at the delegates conference.

