Contempt case against Chief of Air Staff adjourned to Nov 23

The contempt case against the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson at an Accra High Court has been adjourned to November 23, 2021.

The judge took the decision to enable the applicant to serve two other respondents in the matter.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Emmanuel Bright Atokoh who is the lawyer for the applicant alleged that the senior military officer flouted an earlier ruling hence their actions for contempt .

He further alleged that Air Vice-Marshall Frank Hanson deployed soldiers and commenced work on a land that the high court placed an injunction on.

This, the counsel of the applicant say, led to the assault on some residents. Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson and his lawyers were in court for the hearing.

The Chief of Air Staff is in a land litigation matter with one Adolf Tetteh, who has accused him of sidestepping an order that barred him from stepping foot on the land in question.

The purported owner of the land, Adolf Tetteh, has also accused the senior military officer of using soldiers to destroy his property and threaten his workers.

By Citi Newsroom