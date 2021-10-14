Driver group laments over MTTD officers constant seizure of drivers’ licences

The Ghana Committed Drivers Association has bemoaned the increasing rate at which officials of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) seize the driving licences of drivers.

While not giving any figures, the association claims the police also end up losing the licences in most cases.

In a Citi News interview, Chairman of the Association, Charles Danso said, “looking at the rate the police are taking the licences of people and losing them or keeping them in a drawer, we are saying to Ghanaians, enough is enough.”

As a solution, he urged police to collaborate with the DVLA, so inspections are limited to the certificate of competence numbers on cards.

“The DVLA needs to give the police API to their system, so they can be checking licence as the insurance people have done,” Mr. Danso said.

In response, the Director of Operations at the MTTD, Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu-Mensah, said the law allows police officers to inspect the licence of drivers at all times.

“Any police officer on the road is duty-bound to stop any driver who is driving a vehicle and inspect the driver's license the driver is using to drive the vehicle,” Dr. Sasu-Mensah said.

---Citi Newsroom