ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.10.2021 Social News

Driver group laments over MTTD officers constant seizure of drivers’ licences

Driver group laments over MTTD officers constant seizure of drivers’ licences
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Committed Drivers Association has bemoaned the increasing rate at which officials of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) seize the driving licences of drivers.

While not giving any figures, the association claims the police also end up losing the licences in most cases.

In a Citi News interview, Chairman of the Association, Charles Danso said, “looking at the rate the police are taking the licences of people and losing them or keeping them in a drawer, we are saying to Ghanaians, enough is enough.”

As a solution, he urged police to collaborate with the DVLA, so inspections are limited to the certificate of competence numbers on cards.

“The DVLA needs to give the police API to their system, so they can be checking licence as the insurance people have done,” Mr. Danso said.

In response, the Director of Operations at the MTTD, Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu-Mensah, said the law allows police officers to inspect the licence of drivers at all times.

“Any police officer on the road is duty-bound to stop any driver who is driving a vehicle and inspect the driver's license the driver is using to drive the vehicle,” Dr. Sasu-Mensah said.

---Citi Newsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ato Essien 'begs' for time to take advantage of Reparation and Restitution of Court's Act
14.10.2021 | Social News
Contempt case against Chief of Air Staff adjourned to Nov 23
14.10.2021 | Social News
Anti-gay bill: We shall prevail, I'm overwhelmed — Sam George
14.10.2021 | Social News
Police Service commence shuttle services for movement of personnel
14.10.2021 | Social News
Lab scientists justify their strike
14.10.2021 | Social News
Garu Assembly confirms President's nominee Osman Musah in second round
14.10.2021 | Social News
Ghana needs a dual carriageway road — Awingobit
14.10.2021 | Social News
Bole: Jealous prostitute from Wenchi baths colleague with acid at Tinga
14.10.2021 | Social News
Residents of Navrongo in shock over Kofi Adda's death
14.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line