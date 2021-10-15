Cyber Security Authority rallies stakeholders' support for Ghana's digital transformation bid

Minister for Communication and Digitalisation Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, addressing participants at the forum

Cyber security professionals and service providers in Ghana have been asked to gear up and play a critical role in the effective implementation of provisions and regulations set in the new Cybersecurity Act 1038 of 2020.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop for cyber security professionals and service providers at Alisa Hotel in Accra, recently , acting Director-General of the Authority Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako cited relevant areas from which the Act drew strength such as provisions on the protection of critical information infrastructure, incident reporting and response, licensing and accreditation, recognition of the industry as a critical component of Ghana’s cybersecurity architecture and regulations on lawful access to data for law enforcement purposes.

“It is worth reiterating that, cyber security service providers and professionals have a critical role to play in ensuring that the provisions and regulations set in the Act are implemented as effectively as possible through collaborative efforts. To paraphrase the President, we should be active participants rather than spectators regarding the implementation of the Act. Indeed, many of you have reached out to us to offer support even without monetary expectations.

“Section 81 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 establishes an Industry Forum which provides a platform that brings the industry together to discuss matters of interest. In order words, the Act makes provision for cyber security professionals to be active participants in our cyber security development activities. The Cyber Security Authority is committed to engage with industry through the Industry Forum to dialogue, discuss ideas and support Ghana’s quest to secure our digital transformation," he said.

Noting that the Act may not address every single cybersecurity problem facing the industry in particular and the society as a whole, Antwi-Boadiako said the Act 1038, nonetheless, remained Africa’s best and among the best globally. "Provisions on the protection of critical information infrastructure, provisions on incident reporting and response, provisions on licensing and accreditation, the recognition of industry as a critical component of Ghana’s cybersecurity architecture as well as regulations on lawful access to data for law enforcement purposes are some of the areas of which the Act draws its strength as a landmark legislation to support Ghana’s cybersecurity development," he stated.

He added that, “Cybersecurity regulations have the benefit of protecting our critical systems and our digital infrastructure. Provisions in the Act are to support systematic development of the cybersecurity sub-sector of the emerging digital economy. Cybersecurity regulations which Ghana has adopted through the passage of Act 1038 is to protect you as practitioners and the industry as a whole.”

Antwi-Boasiako consequently appealed to the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to consider a yearly budgetary allocation to implement local cyber security initiatives through licensed service providers working in collaboration with other private sector actors.

“Hon Minister, I stand here as an industry person to appeal to you to consider yearly budgetary allocation, once we implement the cybersecurity fund (Section 29), to implement local cybersecurity initiatives through proposals to be submitted by licensed cybersecurity service providers working in collaboration with other private sector actors. This initiative will further consolidate the relationship between the Authority and industry towards achieving Ghana’s cyber security developmental goals,” Antwi-Baosiako appealed.

Speaking earlier, the sector Minister Mrs Owusu-Ekuful charged Ghanaians to constantly assess their risks, and hire the most appropriate people to address their cybersecurity problems.

According to her, doing so will help successfully confront the reality of online threats in this global village.

"All organisations need to understand the threat on environment and the risks they face; address their cybersecurity problems, and hire the most appropriate people to do that work”.

Owusu-Ekuful expressed delight in the work done by players in the cybersecurity sector which has helped ensure Ghana’s high score in the digital journey.

She commended industry players for making "active strides" in ensuring a pristine cyber ecosystem even in the absence of a robust legal framework.

"Your efforts in this space have not gone unnoticed, and I would like to thank you all for the hard work thus far. Although your efforts have contributed immensely to efforts made to secure Ghana’s digital journey, there was the urgent need for Government to establish a robust legal framework to adequately cater for the protection of our cyberspace and to provide a clear regulatory regime for your activities,” Owusu-Ekuful stated.

She tasked the Authority to develop standards to certify cyber experts and practitioners in the country as well as standards for their operations.

The move she explained will rid off fraudsters pretending to be experts.

The minister said in view of the anticipated need for cyber security workforce in the country, she has tasked the Cyber Security Authority to engage with the private sector actors to conduct research "to establish Ghana’s cybersecurity workforce needs" for the next five years.

"Findings from such research will support government policy on cybersecurity skills development and capacity building efforts in this critical sector of our digital economy,” she stated.