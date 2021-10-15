Nigerian High Commissioner thanks Nigeria journalist group, calls for closer collaborations

Nigeria's High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ibas has commended the Nigeria Media Association-Ghana, NMAG, for lifting the image of Nigeria in Ghana and positively impacting Ghana-Nigeria relations through their reportage.

Speaking during a recent courtesy visit on him by the group, in Accra, Ibas also thanked NMAG for all it has done "to improve Nigeria's image so far."

The Nigerian Media Association of Ghana is the umbrella body of Nigerian media practitioners in Ghana.

It aims to promote bilateral, social, cultural, people-to-people and economic relations between Ghana and Nigeria through constructive, effective, and objective media reportage. Holding its members to high ethical standards of journalism in accordance with relevant Ghanaian laws.

The visit was to familiarise the NMAG with Ibas who just resumed duties as Nigeria's new High Commissioner to Ghana.

Referencing recent achievements in Nigeria, the Nigerian High Commissioner urged NMAG to also highlight them, especially the country's recent exit from economic recession, which, he said, was not a common feat.

"I urge you to also highlight even more the various achievements back home in Nigeria, including our country's coming out of recession recently," he enjoined.

Earlier, the NMAG told the Ibasit would like to build "mutual trust and a professional relationship" with the High Commission.

"We are a group of professional media men and women that appreciate our host country and the need for peaceful coexistence of the peoples of both countries, Nigerians and Ghanaians. Ghana and Nigeria are two sister-countries that have come a long way. It is our primary intention and aim to build on existing mutual relations between both countries through good media reportage that would inure to the unity and socio-economic development of Nigeria and Ghana. As an association that believes in the wellbeing of Africans, we are excited to familiarize ourselves with Your Excellency and the entire diplomats of Nigeria High Commission in order to continue to pursue the goodwill we all believe in; and, to foster the agenda of bilateral relation," Chief Bolanle Akintola, president of the association, said.

He solicited the high commissioner's support in acquiring a "befitting secretariat" for NMAG's operations.

"We hope that this august meeting will herald the beginning of great things, and trigger strategic, successful as well as mutually beneficial relationships between the Nigeria High Commission, Ghana and the Nigeria Media Association in Ghana, NMAG," he stated.

Akintola solicited the high commission's collaboration in some specific areas for the mutual benefit, namely: more involvement of the group in the high commission's media-related activities; a stronger synergy between the high commission and NMAG in the flow of information between the high commission, Nigerians in Ghana and, farther, back home to the Nigerian government; and, support in getting a secretariat for the group.

Also speaking, a member of NMAG's board of trustees, Mr. Martin-Luther C. King, canvassed a conscious streamlining and proper documentation of Nigeria's various diplomatic outreaches and interventions to enable the country reap the appropriate rewards and values therefrom.

He also urged the deployment of various tools, including economic, public, legislative, social, cultural and economic to more effectively highlight and reposition Nigerian diplomacy and its strategic importance to African and global peace and stability.

The Nigeria Media Association-Ghana comprises experienced media professionals who have distinguished themselves in media practice in Ghana, Nigeria and internationally. Membership also includes brand experts and social media influencers.

Present during the courtesy visit were Ambassador Yusuf Gambo, deputy high commissioner; Ms Amina Bolujoko and Ms Aisha, both ministers at the high commission.