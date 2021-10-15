High Commission visits Nsawam Prison, fete inmates

As part of activities marking Nigeria's 61st independence anniversary in Ghana this year, Nigeria's High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ibas recently visited inmates of the Nsawam Prison.

The items presented include bags of rice, under-wears, gari, sugar, toiletries, biscuits, provisions, tooth-pastes, and toothbrushes.

Ibas' visit was to lift up the spirits of Nigerians, Ghanaians and nationals of other countries in the prison.

October 1 of every year is celebrated in Nigeria. The day is also regarded in all Nigerian foreign missions all over the world as Nigeria's national day.

In Ghana, the Nigerian High Commission, under the leadership of His Excellency Ambassador Ibas and his wife, was not excepted. They exhibited their heart of love and extended the celebration to various places, including Nsawam Prison yard and Nungua Children's Home respectively to give them hope.

The High Commission's delegation was received by the Commander of Nsawam Prison, Commander Samuel Owusu Apposah and other officers, who ushered them, into his office with a warm reception. After deliberations with the prison officials, Nigerian inmates were given the privilege of meeting with their ambassadors who addressed them and presented gifts.

Over 500 inmates received various packages.

In his address, Ambassador Ibas advised and encouraged the inmates not to lose hope, urging them to rather see their present predicament as a phase in their lives which offers them an opportunity to turn a new leaf.

He consequently advised them to be cheerful, to learn from their past mistakes and always obey the laws of the land.

"Prison yard is an avenue and centre of rehabilitation and training ground for turnaround for those who opt for new life and for serious-minded persons," he admonished.

Commander Owusu Samuel Apposah later took the Ambassador around the facility. Commander Apposah told the Nigerian High Commission delegation that Nsawam prison offers degree certificates in various academic disciplines.

A spokesman of the Nigerian inmates appealed to the Nigerian government to come to their aid by negotiating with the government of Ghana for prisoner exchange with Nigeria to enable some Nigerian inmates at Nsawam go back to Nigeria to complete their jail terms.

He also appealed to the High Commission to assist them increase their feeding fee which is one Ghana cedi, eighty pesewas (Ghc1.80) per person.

In the Nigeria High Commission delegation includes His Excellency, Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ibas; Amb. Yusuf Gambo, deputy high commissioner; Sylvanus Dauda, minister; Tonibor Daniel, consular; Alh. Aliu Mahutashi, head of immigration; and Mr. Pwajok Dalyop.