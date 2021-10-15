Tamale Metro Assembly to organize free eye screening for residents

Listen to article

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in collaborating with Batieka Specialist Eye Clinic is set to carry out free eye screening and cataract surgery for 200 patients in Tamale.

The exercise which is initiated by the Mayor of Tamale, Hon. Sule Salifu is geared towards promoting a healthy workforce in the metropolis and its adjoining communities.

The exercise, according to a statement from the Assembly's Public Relations Department will commence on Friday 10, 2021 and climax on Monday,11, 2021 each day from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Venues secured for the exercise include; Batieka Specialist Clinic at UDS Dungu on the Tamale-Kumasi road and at the premises of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

The Assembly therefore advised persons who have challenges with their sight to take advantage of the exercise to book for the surgery session.

"The general public is hereby encouraged to take advantage of this important exercise," It noted.