ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.10.2021 Health

Tamale Metro Assembly to organize free eye screening for residents

By Nurudeen Ibrahim
Tamale Metro Assembly to organize free eye screening for residents
Listen to article

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in collaborating with Batieka Specialist Eye Clinic is set to carry out free eye screening and cataract surgery for 200 patients in Tamale.

The exercise which is initiated by the Mayor of Tamale, Hon. Sule Salifu is geared towards promoting a healthy workforce in the metropolis and its adjoining communities.

The exercise, according to a statement from the Assembly's Public Relations Department will commence on Friday 10, 2021 and climax on Monday,11, 2021 each day from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Venues secured for the exercise include; Batieka Specialist Clinic at UDS Dungu on the Tamale-Kumasi road and at the premises of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

The Assembly therefore advised persons who have challenges with their sight to take advantage of the exercise to book for the surgery session.

"The general public is hereby encouraged to take advantage of this important exercise," It noted.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
"Ghana's response to COVID-19 commendable" — NADMO boss Agyemang-Prempeh
14.10.2021 | Health
2.3 billion people lack soap, water for handwashing at home — WaterAid Ghana
14.10.2021 | Health
Ghanaian-German Centre Celebrates World Mental Health Day With A Call On Ghanains To Normalise Conversation On Mental Health
14.10.2021 | Health
WHO board recommends third Covid-19 vaccine dose for people with weakened immune systems
12.10.2021 | Health
Malaria Vaccine is good news for the poor – Prof Binka
11.10.2021 | Health
Zipline Ghana, Franklyn Medical Service embark on blood-drive
11.10.2021 | Health
Access to mental health and psychosocial support services remains unequal for children and adolescents in Africa, alert UNICEF & WHO
11.10.2021 | Health
Malaria vaccine drive to begin across Africa with WHO support
10.10.2021 | Health
Over 5.3million doses of vaccines received so far – GHS
10.10.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line