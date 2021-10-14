ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.10.2021 Headlines

NLA, security agencies declare war on unlicensed lotto operators

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NLA, security agencies declare war on unlicensed lotto operators
Listen to article

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the leadership of Sammi Awuku has announced it will from November 1, 2021, collaborate with security services to clamp down on all unlicensed lottery operators in the country.

According to a statement from the NLA, the move is part of its measures to sensitise the lotto industry in the country.

“NLA would like to encourage OPLs to take steps to regularize their operations. Effective 1st November 2021, NLA, in collaboration with the security services, will clamp down on all unlicensed lottery operators to sanitize the lotto industry,” part of the statement from NLA has said.

Meanwhile, the NLA has announced the completion of the Pre-Qualification phase for licensing of all operators of private lotto (OPL) for the 2021/2022 licensing year.

Before the collaboration with the security agencies to clamp down on unlicensed lotto operators in the country, the NLA has urged all OPLs to contact the Operations Office at the NLA Head Office, Fortune House First floor, Accra for Licensing Application Forms and Payment Terms.

The deadline for submission of duly completed Licensing Application Forms and for making payments is October 29, 2021.

Read the full statement from the NLA below:

1014202155809-vaqdtgfssn-136835de-ae8e-4f32-b516-88d4131620dc

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
God will give NDC victory in 2024 – Mahama
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Die for NDC and NDC will die for you when we come to power – Mahama to followers
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Fraudulent 'World Remit' is money doubling scheme – BoG warns public
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Let's avoid election mismanagement — Bagbin to West African leaders
14.10.2021 | Headlines
We can also give birth biologically, don't be confused – Board member of LGBTQ+ Right Ghana
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Sam Pyne orders restoration of power supply to Kejetia Market
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Kofi Adda has passed on
14.10.2021 | Headlines
I want to reiterate my earlier calls to elect members of the ECOWAS Parliament — Akufo-Addo
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Critically appraise electoral systems to enhance democracy — Akufo-Addo to WA parliamentarians
13.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line