14.10.2021

Lab scientists justify their strike

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists have justified reasons they gave for the strike they embarked upon.

Their industrial action was to ensure medical improvement and development of laboratories.

They made this known in Bolgatanga during their 2021 annual national congress on the theme: “Standardizing Medical Laboratory practice in Ghana to better position the country in the midst of infectious diseases”.

Medical laboratory scientists are currently in Bolgatanga to deliberate on the welfare and working conditions of members as part of their annual national congress.

More than 200 members are participating in the congress.

On the issues of their strike suspension, the parliamentary select committee has taken up their concerns and according to the national president of the Association, Dr. Abu Abudu Rahamani, they are waiting for the committee’s report for the wayforward.

Dr. Abu Abudu Rahamani said, the Health Ministry has given them a road map and they are expecting the ministry to abide by the road map by November.

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the Association, Emmanuel Adongo expressed worry on the poor state of medical laboratories in the region and called for improvement of the laboratories for quality health delivery.

Medical laboratory scientists account for over 70% of patients diagnosis, treatments and evidence-based medicine in Ghana especially in these trying times of COVID-19 pandemic.

---3news.com

