Fraudulent 'World Remit' is money doubling scheme – BoG warns public

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a warning to inform the general public that ‘World Remit’ is a fraudulent Pseudo name scheme different from the globally renowned Fintech, "WorldRemit".

A scheme called ‘World Remit’ has in the past year gained ground, especially on social media with a number of persons already duped by criminals who pose as money doublers.

With the attention of the Bank of Ghana drawn to the scheme, it has issued a press release to warn the general public.

“Bank of Ghana (BoG) has identified a money doubling scheme operating in Ghana under the pseudo name "WorldRemit. This fraudulent scheme is distinct from the globally renowned Fintech, "WorldRemit" which is in the business of international fund transfers.

“The scheme is fraudulent and does not reward investors as promised. The general public is cautioned against patronage of this and other similar unsanctioned schemes,” a statement from the BoG issued on October 13, 2021, has said.

The BoG stresses that it has not licensed any entities or individuals engaged in Money Doubling.

The central bank advises that Ghanaians always verify with them or other relevant authorities the licensing status of persons or entities prior to depositing funds with them for any dealings.

