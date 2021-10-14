ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.10.2021 Headlines

Fraudulent 'World Remit' is money doubling scheme – BoG warns public

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Fraudulent 'World Remit' is money doubling scheme – BoG warns public
Listen to article

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a warning to inform the general public that ‘World Remit’ is a fraudulent Pseudo name scheme different from the globally renowned Fintech, "WorldRemit".

A scheme called ‘World Remit’ has in the past year gained ground, especially on social media with a number of persons already duped by criminals who pose as money doublers.

With the attention of the Bank of Ghana drawn to the scheme, it has issued a press release to warn the general public.

“Bank of Ghana (BoG) has identified a money doubling scheme operating in Ghana under the pseudo name "WorldRemit. This fraudulent scheme is distinct from the globally renowned Fintech, "WorldRemit" which is in the business of international fund transfers.

“The scheme is fraudulent and does not reward investors as promised. The general public is cautioned against patronage of this and other similar unsanctioned schemes,” a statement from the BoG issued on October 13, 2021, has said.

The BoG stresses that it has not licensed any entities or individuals engaged in Money Doubling.

The central bank advises that Ghanaians always verify with them or other relevant authorities the licensing status of persons or entities prior to depositing funds with them for any dealings.

Below is the full statement from the BoG:

1014202153105-qvmxpcb543-eef2a08d-f582-43cf-852b-f89cfecf92d6

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
God will give NDC victory in 2024 – Mahama
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Die for NDC and NDC will die for you when we come to power – Mahama to followers
14.10.2021 | Headlines
NLA, security agencies declare war on unlicensed lotto operators
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Let's avoid election mismanagement — Bagbin to West African leaders
14.10.2021 | Headlines
We can also give birth biologically, don't be confused – Board member of LGBTQ+ Right Ghana
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Sam Pyne orders restoration of power supply to Kejetia Market
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Kofi Adda has passed on
14.10.2021 | Headlines
I want to reiterate my earlier calls to elect members of the ECOWAS Parliament — Akufo-Addo
14.10.2021 | Headlines
Critically appraise electoral systems to enhance democracy — Akufo-Addo to WA parliamentarians
13.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line