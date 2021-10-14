MCE confirmation: Western Regional Minister must stop bringing Invisible Forces to Jomoro - Assembly Members

A group calling itself the Concerned Assembly Members in the Jomoro Municipality has registered its disdain over the use of intimidation and unwarranted force to confirm the President's nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position, Louisa Iris Arde for the area.

The group said an attempt by the Western Regional Minister Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Ghana Police Service and NPP bigwigs to subvert the will of the Assembly Members in the confirmation of the MCE-Nominee, will be fiercely resisted.

According to them, the Regional Minister Kobina Okyere Darko-Mensah used unmarked police and the Invisible Forces to perpetrate electoral fraud at the full glare of personalities such as Regional NPP Chairman and his second vice during the confirmation of the president's nominee that took place on 8th October, 2021.

They added that before the confirmation exercise, they gathered the intelligence that, the Western Regional Minister was planning to use the police and the Invisible Forces to intimidate Hon. Assembly Members with the sole motive to rig the election in favour of the nominee.

This was contained in a petition issued and signed by the concerned Assembly Members and copied to the media at Half-Assini.

The petition follows alleged acts of rigging, intimidation to steal the verdict of Assembly Members during the voting and confirmation of the President's nominee for MCE on October 08, 2021.

The petition said though the MCE-nominee could not obtain the 2/3 majority of members present, there were attempts to rig the election in favour of the nominee.

"The Regional Minister Kobina Okyere Darko-Mensah used unmarked police and the invisible forces to perpetrate electoral fraud at the full glare of personalities such as Regional NPP Chairman and his second vice during the confirmation of the president's nominee that took place on 8th October, 2021", the angry Assembly Members claimed.

They emphasized that, "Any attempt by group of persons or individual to intimidate the Hon. Members will be met with equal proportion of force. Hon Members of the Assembly are now prepared and has resolved to protect their ballots to be counted as such.

"Hon Assembly Members are telling the whole world that if something untoward happens on the next confirmation date, the people of Jomoro should lay it at the door step of the Regional Minister, the Regional Executives of NPP and the Municipal Electoral Officer."

The second confirmation which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, has been postponed to Friday, October 15, 2021 without any tangible reason by the Jomoro Municipal Coordinating Director who is now acting as the Presiding Member.

This the group warned that any attempt by the Regional Minister to bring in the Invisible Force again would be fiercely resisted at all cost.

Read below the full statement;

THE USE OF INTIMIDATION AND VOTE RIGGING BY THE REGIONAL MiNISTER TO CONFIRM PRESIDENT's NOMINEE OF JOMORO MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY

We wish to draw the attention of the general public to the intimidation and the use of unwarranted force to confirm the president nominee for the Municipality against the will of the Hon. Assembly Members.

The Regional Minister Kobina Okyere Darko-Mensah used unmarked police and the Invisible Forces to perpetrate electoral fraud at the full glare of personalities such as Regional NPP Chairman and his second vice during the confirmation of the president's nominee that took place on 8th October, 2021.

Hon Assembly Members before the confirmation exercise, gathered the intelligence that, the Western Regional Minister was planning to use the police and the Invisible Forces to intimidate Hon. Assembly Members with the sole motive to rig the election in favour of the nominee.

The Hon Assembly Members discounted it because of the confidence and trust they had in the Regional Minister and the Regional Executives. To the surprise of Hon. Members, the Regional Minister and the Regional Executives failed to pass the litmus test of allegation of intimidation and voting buying intelligence gathered before the confirmation.

The Hon. Assembly Members witnessed a very shambolic electoral process to the extent that No votes were added to that of the nominee before she was able to cross the 50% mark to qualify her for a second round.

The Hon. Members observed that the Hon. Regional Minister, the Regional Chairman and the second Regional Vice Chairman were instrumental in aiding the Electoral Commission to perpetrate this electoral fraud.

The Regional Minister in order to successfully execute his agenda brought Invisible Forces and unmarked police men from Takoradi to supervise the electoral process so that he could rig the election to satisfy his whims and caprices. He denied the Municipal Police Command the opportunity to take control of the confirmation exercise.

The Hon. Assembly Members see this move by the Regional Minister and the Regional Executives as diabolic and a pre-determined agenda to steal the sovereign will of the people of Jomoro in favour of the nominee. Again, the Hon. Assembly Members see the move by the Regional Minister and the Regional Executive to bring the Invisible Forces and the unmarked police from Takoradi to replace the Municipal Police Command as total disrespect to the police in the Municipality.

The ploy to intimidate the Assembly Members of Jomoro with the Invisible Forces and the unmarked police by the Regional Minister who per the position he occupies is suppose to know better is inimical to the peace the Municipality is currently enjoying and must be condemned in no uncertain terms by all stakeholders.

The ploy to rig confirmations of MCE/DCE by the Regional Minister is becoming one too many and he must be stopped in his track, and the Assembly Members of Jomoro are prepared to do that. The Regional Minister for want of better word is gaining notoriety for electoral intimidation and vote rigging and must take a second look of his actions. Tarkwa Municipal Assembly and Ellembelle District are still fresh in our minds.

To the Regional Executives of NPP, most especially the Regional Chairman, Mr. Francis Ndede Siah and the 2nd Vice Chairman, Mr. Ishmael Evonla Kwame. The Hon. Members were taken aback, that the duo could sit aloof for this injustice, intimidation and electoral fraud to be planned and carried out by the shameless Invisible Forces and the unmarked police men against their own municipality.

The Hon. Assembly Members are greatly disappointed to say the least in the position taken by the two personalities during the confirmation exercise, by sitting unperturbed for all the intimidations and the electoral fraud to be carried out.

The two personalities, who are proud indigenes of Jomoro could not, prevail upon the Regional Minister who was clearly on an agenda to cause mayhem in Jomoro to jettison his decision.

We, the Hon. Assembly Members wish to draw the attention of the two gentlemen from Jomoro that we are gradually losing confidence and trust in them because of what happened on 8th October 2021 at the Municipal Assembly.

We are therefore calling on the two Regional Executives of NPP to immediately call the Regional Minister to treat the Assembly Members of Jomoro with respect. The Regional Minister should also discard all future plans to rig the election during the next confirmation date.

The two Regional Executives who are from Jomoro have to purge themselves to win back the confidence that the public has in them, and should not allow any person or group to destroy their hard earned reputation.

The office of the Electoral Commission in Jomoro Municipality cannot also observe itself from the intimidation and the electoral fraud that took place on that day against the people of Jomoro.

The office of the Electoral Commission led by their Director was used as the conduit to carry out the injustice. The election was organized under unexplained bizarre conditions, the processes were not free, fare and transparent.

In Ghana, public elections are always orgainsed in full glare of the public. Sorting and counting of ballots papers are also done with representatives of those who have interest in the results. Again, sorting and counting of ballot papers are done in the open and raised and shown to observers the true faith of the ballot.

Strangely, that did not happen in Jomoro. On the contrarily, the sorting and counting of the ballot papers were done when police and Invisible Forces has surrounded the ballot process. The Hon. Members were denied the opportunity to observe what was on the ballot paper, to the extent that the electoral commission willfully added some "No" votes to that of the Yes votes.

It will surprise the public to know that even when Assembly Members have elected one of their own to go and represent their interest during the sorting and counting of the ballot papers, he was blatantly prevented by the shameless Invisible Forces.

The Assembly Member was manhandled in the process and later was whisked away by the same Invisible Forces from the Assembly hall. These barbaric acts happened under the watch of the Regional Minister and the Regional Executives of NPP who were all on a mission to rig the election.

We are by this press release cautioning the Electoral Officer of the Municipality as well as his other officers to visit the electoral laws before the next date is fixed for the confirmation. We are again sending a strong warning that a repeat of this Stone Age way of organising election will not be countenance by Hon. Assembly Members of the jomoro Municipality.

We wish to state categorically to the Electoral Officer that, we were very displeased about how he conducted the election of the nominee on 8th October, 2021. His conduct on that day, smacks of mischief, and was unprofessional. He did not prove to the Hon. Assembly Members as somebody who was on top of his job.

He disappointed his boss, Madam Jean Mensah on 8th October, 2021 and he needs to also purge himself in the up-coming confirmation to restore the public confidence in his office.

Any attempt by group of persons or individual to intimidate the Hon. Members will be met with equal proportion of force. Hon Members of the Assembly are now prepared and has resolved to protect their ballots to be counted as such.

Hon Assembly Members are telling the whole world that if something untoward happens on the next confirmation date, the people of Jomoro should lay it at the door step of the Regional Minister, the Regional Executives of NPP and the Municipal Electoral Officer.

Thank you!

From: Concerned Assembly Members of Jomoro Municipal Assembly