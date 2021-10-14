Court adjourns case against Takoradi fake pregnant woman to November 11

The Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A has adjourned to Thursday, November 11 the case of Josephine Panyin Mensah, who made headlines last month for going missing while purportedly pregnant.

It later turned out that she feigned both her kidnapping and pregnancy.

She was found at Tulano, a suburb of Axim, exactly five days after an official complaint was filed by her husband, Michael Simmons, that she had not returned since going for her routine morning walk.

But Western Region Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah blew cover following preliminary investigations done by National Security, disclosing that the resident of Colombia, a suburb of Takoradi, had never been pregnant.

Despite the flak the regional minister received, some invoking curses on him, various medical tests conducted on Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah proved that she did not carry a baby, at least at the time of going missing on Thursday, September 16.

She later confessed in front of her mum, security officials and other relatives that indeed she did not carry any pregnancy.

The police, however, vowed to prosecute her for putting fear and panic in the public and deceiving public officials.

She was first arraigned before court on Monday, September 27.

Presiding judge His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu granted her bail at GH¢50,000 with two sureties after she pleaded not guilty.

The case was then adjourned to Thursday, October 14.

It has now been adjourned to Thursday, November 11 to allow prosecution more time to gather the necessary documents.

Prosecutor Emmanuel Basintale was absent but he was represented by Inspector Prince Nyarko, who wanted time to have all documents needed for the case management.

---3news.com