World Sight Day: Long eyelash extensions harmful – Women cautioned

Ghanaian women have been cautioned against wearing artificial long eyelash since it poses a danger to their sight.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), eyelash extensions have a telling long-term toll on the health of women’s eyes.

“You may wear it today to beautify your face but you are causing long-term harm to your eyes”, Dr James Addy, the Head of the Eye Care Unit at Ghana Health Service (GHS), disclosed.

He said coupled with the hormonal changes women experience during pregnancy, eyelash extensions cause sight challenges later in life.

Dr Addy said 50 per cent of pregnant women experience challenges with their sight at a point and, therefore, wearing long bushy extensions could worsen their sight health.

Speaking in an interview with Accra100.5FM’s Kwame Appiah Kubi on Thursday, 14 October 2021, which is commemorated as International Day of Sight, Dr Addy told the ‘Ghana Yensom’ host that the quest for beauty using such artificial products comes at a price to their health.

However, he pointed out that between 70 and 80 per cent of all eye problems are treatable.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘Love Your Eye, Everyone Counts’.

Dr Addy advised women to take good care of their eyesight and seek early treatment for any sight problems.

Another revelation made by Dr Addy was that children with sight problems were twice more likely to drop out of school.

---classfmonline.com