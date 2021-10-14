CTVET to organize 2021 Worldskills Ghana National Competition

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) is set to organize the 2021 WorldSkills Ghana National Competition from 27th October to 29th October, 2021.

This was made known by the Deputy Minister for Education (TVET), Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo during a press launch of the 2021 Skills Competition.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 15th October, 2021, she indicated that, 2the theme for this year’s skills competition is “Reimagining TVET as a Tool for Ghana Beyond Aid”. This theme is directly in sync with the objectives of the Ministry of Education which is why at the recent Education Week Celebration, the theme was Reimagining Education for National Development. Indeed, if our country is to be truly developed education and more importantly TVET is key”.

The opening ceremony of the competition which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 27th October, 2021 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel will be graced by H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. Other international guests from WorldSkills Germany are expected to attend the event in Accra.

There are 14 skill areas for this year’s competition which include; welding, bricklaying, carpentry, auto body repair, mechatronics, electrical installation, automobile technology, mechanical engineering cad, IT software solutions for business, graphic design technology, cooking, fashion technology and beauty therapy.

The Director General of CTVET Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah also indicated that “successful competitors in the World Skills Ghana competition, will travel to Namibia for the World Skills Africa competition before they proceed to the bigger competition slated for 2022.”

In all 73 competitors will compete in this year’s competition and the winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony on 29th October, 2021.