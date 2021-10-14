E/R: Abena Osei-Asare commission two health facilities in Atiwa-East

The Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Mahama Asei Seini accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Atiwa East, Hon Abena Osei-Asare have inaugurated two CHPS compounds at Akyem Mampong and Ahankrasu respectively in the Atiwa East District in the Eastern Region.

The cost of the two CHPS Compound is estimated at GHS1.3million and has been designed with a main clinic, two 1-Bedroom staff facility.

The facility also has a 2-Bedroom apartment for staff.

At the ceremony, the two officials assisted by the Chiefs and people of the two communities cut the tape to inaugurate the centers for operations.

The two CHPS compounds consist of an Out-patient Department (OPD) as well as a 10-seater capacity waiting area.

They also have ante-natal consulting rooms and a counselling room.

The facilities also have treatment rooms as well as mini laboratories.

They come with a 4-bed ward, delivery units with a 2-bed lying-in and boreholes with water pumps.

Addressing the Chiefs and People of the two areas, Hon Abena Osei-Asare said the NPP government was committed to enhancing the welfare of Ghanaians.

On her part, she noted that she was fully committed to the Atiwa project.

She therefore asked the chiefs and people to support her and the President so that together they could work for a sustainable Ghana.

"Together let's support the government of the New Patriotic Party so that we could build a sustainable Ghana where the current and unborn generations would become proud of", the Deputy Minister and MP for Atiwa East intimated.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Health tasked the facilities management to ensure they maintain both the standards of care and services.

He also called on them to carry out periodic maintenance of the facilities to ensure they last long.

Hon Seini noted the desire of government to resource such facilities and build similar ones across the country particularly in hinterlands to take care of all health cases and emergencies.