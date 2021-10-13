V/R: Rains cause havoc at Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary

The Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Forest in the Volta Region suffered a rainstorm disaster on Wednesday afternoon after minutes of downpour.

The manager of the monkey sanctuary, Francis Acquaye told Citi News, “the monkeys are now struggling for a place to live because most of the trees are gone”.

The monkey sanctuary serves as a home for over 1,200 Mona monkeys.

The harsh rains didn’t spare the newly constructed sheds normally used by visitors.

The situation according to Mr. Acquaye is tragic and “help must come quickly to save the monkeys”.

---Citinews