13.10.2021 Social News

V/R: Rains cause havoc at Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary

LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Forest in the Volta Region suffered a rainstorm disaster on Wednesday afternoon after minutes of downpour.

10132021113605-n6ium8x432-tafi-monkey-sanctuary-1.jpeg

The manager of the monkey sanctuary, Francis Acquaye told Citi News, “the monkeys are now struggling for a place to live because most of the trees are gone”.

10132021113605-0g730m4yxt-tafi-monkey-sanctuary-3.jpeg

The monkey sanctuary serves as a home for over 1,200 Mona monkeys.

10132021113605-swnaqecp5k-tafi-monkey-sanctuary-2.jpeg

The harsh rains didn’t spare the newly constructed sheds normally used by visitors.

10132021113605-i41o266ffa-tafi-monkey-sanctuary-4.jpeg

The situation according to Mr. Acquaye is tragic and “help must come quickly to save the monkeys”.

---Citinews

