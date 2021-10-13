Okuapehemaa’s lawyer demands apology from Akufo-Addo over 'bitter' comment at Akropong

Listen to article

Lawyer Kwaku Ansa-Asare, Counsel for Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, Paramount Queen-mother of Okuapeman, has expressed his unhappiness concerning a statement made by President Akufo-Addo at Akropong.

It will be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 6, 2021 as part of his three-day tour of the Eastern region paid a courtesy call on Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II.

According to Okuapehemaa’s lawyer, the first gentleman of the land was captured in a GhanaWeb publication dated Thursday,7 October 2021 with the headline ‘’I’ll ensure Okuapehene is accepted by all-Akufo-Addo’’.

The first paragraph of the news item read, ‘’President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he will do everything possible to ensure that the chieftaincy dispute in Okuapeman is resolved to pave way for the gazetting of Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II.’’

A section of the story read, "But according to President Akufo-Addo, the dispute will be resolved for the Okuapehene to be accepted and gazetted just as he has achieved in Yendi and Ga Traditional areas."

The counsel for the Paramount Queenmother Lawyer Ansa-Asare described the statement by the President as unjustified and that the President being a lawyer his attention should have been drawn to the fact that the finality of all legal disputes resided with the judiciary and not he the President.

He stated that the remark made by the President required an apology, indicating that he (President) took an oath to defend the constitution.

According to him, what the President said amounts to bringing the constitution and judiciary under siege.

"Therefore the President owes a duty to apologize to Ghanaians for the unfortunate statement he made," he indicated.

Lawyer Ansa-Asare said he will write to the Council of State, the Judicial Council and the National House of Chiefs over the President's comment which he claims attacked the three institutions.

He said in an event that all efforts to make the President retract or apologize fail, he may be compelled to petition the appropriate bodies.

Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II, age 35, known in private life as Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi succeeded Oseadeeyo Nana Addo Dankwa III who died seven years ago.

He was enstooled in Okuapehene on May 3, 2020. However, the Paramount Queenmother Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II and a faction in Sakyiabea Royal family are still litigating over his enstoolment.

According to the faction against the Okuapemhene, they believe laid down Traditional processes were not duly followed hence the installation in their view is null and void.

They have been battling him at the law court and the House of Chiefs.