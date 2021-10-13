Greater Accra Zabrama Chief Turbines New Cabinet

As part of efforts to improve the well-being of the Zabarma Communities under his jurisdiction, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief who doubles as the President of the Ghana Zabarma Association, Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, turbined four members to spearhead the activities of the Zabarma communities in the Greater Accra Region.

The turbine of the four members was aimed at ensuring the well-being of the Zabarma people in Ghana as well as promote peace and unity.

They seek to also project their interests under the formidable and vibrant leadership of Alhaji Sarki Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko.

The turbine members were mandated to join other cabinet members to coordinate the activities of the palace and also share ideas with the Chief towards the development of the Zabarma communities in Accra.

Addressing the newly turbined cabinet members, the Chief of Anyaa Zongo Sheikh Mohammed Jibril Sissy, tasked the members to serve the people not the people serving them.

He urged them to be respectful to all Chiefs and be submissive to the elders of all the tribes in the country as that will help them in making the Greater Accra Zabarma throne attractive and popular.

He called on the newly turbined cabinet members to work hard to improve the living standards of the Zabarma people especially the vulnerable.

On his part, the Imam of the Palace, Imam Hamza Osuman noted that taking the position of cabinet member means that one is swearing an oath to serve a community.

He therefore called on the newly turbined cabinet member to use their position to work in the interest of the people and not for their selfish gains.

He said they have a very difficult task ahead of them and urged them to call on the older cabinet members or the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief to seek advice whenever they find themselves in a difficult situation.

The Waziri of the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief who doubles as the security advisor to the Chief, Alhaji Musah Fuseini (Soroko) urged the new cabinet members to respect the views and opinions of each other and treat all their subjects equally so as to succeed in achieving their aims and objectives.

Alhaji Musa Soroko who is also the National Organizer of the Ghana Zabarma Association further urged them to emulate the good deeds of the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief.

He called on them to see themselves as ambassadors for the promotion and protection of the interest of the Zabarma communities not only in Accra but anywhere they find themselves.

The newly turbined cabinet members include Faisel Sa'adu, Sarkin Bai; Labaran Munkaila, Wakili; Ismail Dawud, Wambai and Mubarak Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, Yerima.