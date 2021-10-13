Police waiting for more responses from banks over man arrested with 656 ATM cards

The prosecution in the case of Bachir Aminuo, who was arrested with 656 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), says it is waiting for more responses from the banks.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu, the Prosecutor, therefore, prayed the Court for some time.

The Court, consequently remanded Aminuo for the second time into police custody to reappear on October 28.

Police investigations revealed that 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names issued by eight Nigerian banks and one Ghanaian bank were found on him.

Aminuo, a Nigerien, charged with Electronic Trafficking and Stealing, has pleaded not guilty before the Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah.

ASP Yakubu said Aminuo was arrested at KIA for possessing 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names.

During interrogation, ASP Yakubu said Aminuo stated that the ATM cards were given to him by one Rabiu Suleiman based in Kano state, Nigeria, to be given to one Baffa Bawarije, a Nigerian based in Daira Night City Hotel, Dubai.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that on September 12, this year, Aminuo was arrested while boarding Ethiopia Airline E.T90 enroute to Dubai.

Aminuo also had on him $12,000, ASP Yakubu, said.

He said investigations showed that Aminuo first visited Ghana on April 29, this year, through Aflao boarder and departed to Dubai on May 26, this year.

“Accused second visit to Ghana was on August 20, this year and was arrested the day of his departure to Dubai,” ASP Yakubu told the Court.

GNA