13.10.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo applauds ECOWAS Parliament for summit in Ghana

Akufo-Addo applauds ECOWAS Parliament for summit in Ghana
2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has commended the ECOWAS parliament for its high level regional parliamentary seminar in Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo who addressed the forum on Wednesday, 13th October 2021 further applauded ECOWAS parliament for the theme chosen for the summit.

On his Facebook page after the address, he stated that “I addressed the ECOWAS High-Level Regional Parliamentary Seminar, on the theme ‘Two Decades of Democratic Elections in ECOWAS Member States: Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward’, held in Winneba in the Central Region.

“I applauded the ECOWAS Parliament for the theme of this seminar, the relevance of which is evident in the light of recent happenings in the ECOWAS Community, especially in Guinea and Mali.

“By choosing to address this topic at this time, ECOWAS's Parliament has demonstrated vision, courage, and the spirit to search for solutions aimed at consolidating the democratic growth of the Region, and help realise the dreams and aspirations of the peoples of the Community for a democratic future.”

