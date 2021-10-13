You criminalised polygamy we practice here, we also criminalise LGBTQI you legalised, don’t feed us your poison — Della Sowah to US, UK

Member of Parliament for Kpando constituency, Della Sowah has cautioned colleague MPs not to fall for the local and foreign pressures to reject the anti-LGBTQI bill currently before the House.

She said the US and UK must not be allowed to impose LGBTQI on Ghanaians after criminalising polygamy.

"Polygamy is not a crime in Ghana but if we lived in US or Canada my late father would have been jailed. The popular saying is one man's meat is another man’s poison. Don’t feed poison to Ghanaians," she said.

According to her, MPs must be sensitive to the views of the people they represent regarding the LGBTQ+ debate before making public pronouncements.

She added, "If you represent people don’t push your views on them. Every country has its values and morals."

Ahead of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill debate in Parliament, Della Sowah, who is one of the eight lawmakers sponsoring anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, in an interaction with a section of the media has called on her colleague MPs to consider views of constituents and pass the bill.

She added that a recent Afrobarometer survey released by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has shown that majority of Ghanaians are opposed to same-sex relationships.

Della Sowah stressed that the survey which was released in July 2021 indicated that although majority of Ghanaians are tolerant of persons from different ethnicities, only 7% are tolerant of persons of same-sex relationships, adding that "In my constituency, the tolerant rate is minus minus 1."

According to her the Bible in Acts 26:24 says "While Paul was making this defense, Festus said loudly, “Paul, you are out of your mind! Your great education is turning you toward madness.”

Mrs. Sowah charged her colleagues to stand firm and kick against homosexuality in its entirety.