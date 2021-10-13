ModernGhana logo
Muntaka warns embassies threatening to deny anti-LGBTQ MPs visas

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Muntaka warns embassies threatening to deny anti-LGBTQ MPs visas
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka has warned embassies threatening to deny MPs visas for supporting the LGBTQ+ that they won’t survive in the country if they continue.

The caution comes after it came to light that some MPs supporting the anti-gay bill in Parliament have been denied visas for foreign travels.

According to Alhaji Muntaka, as long as it is not punishable for MPs to express their views on national issues, no MP will bow to pressure from any embassy to oppose the LGBTQ+ Bill.

“..it’s against the constitution of Ghana for any member of parliament to be punished for expressing his or her opinion on national issues in the house of parliament. So, therefore, no embassy can punish any MP in this country to kowtow to their wish,” the Asawase lawmaker told Abusua FM in an interview.

Amid the opposition to the Bill, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka believes President Akufo-Addo did not help matters when he was asked about LGBTQ+ on international media, Aljazeera.

“With the greatest respect to our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, his statement on Aljazeera was unfortunate. If he was bold like President Mills and John Dramani Mahama by letting the world know that Ghana will never accept LGBTQ+ activities they wouldn’t be doing the unfortunate advocacies we are seeing in the country of late,” Muntaka added.

The anti-gay bill currently in Parliament does not only have the support of many MPs but the Speaker, Hon. Alban Bagbin.

