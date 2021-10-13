ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.10.2021 Headlines

We are sorry for believing in the lies of 'black and white' Akufo-Addo and voting you out — Driver union to Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
We are sorry for believing in the lies of 'black and white' Akufo-Addo and voting you out — Driver union to Mahama
Listen to article

True Drivers Union, an association made up of drivers from all parts of the country has apologised to former Plresident John Dramani Mahama over what they say is believing in the lies of President Akufo-Addo.

The Union which is made up of over 1,000 drivers are unhappy about the continuous increase in fuel prices in the country and say it is making their livelihoods very tough.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Yaw Barima who is spokesperson for True Drivers Union has rendered an unqualified apology to John Dramani Mahama on behalf of the union.

According to him, the Union believed the lies of President Akufo-Addo in the run up to the 2016 general elections and voted against Mahama without any idea of how they are being treated now.

“We didn’t know that this current government was very insensitive to our plight. It seems fuel prices go up every month and this is affecting us.”

“..all the over thousand drivers dotted across the country in 2016 and 2020 openly campaigned for NPP because. We believed in their promises to arrest the fuel prices but it seems we have been duped, we have sold our colour TV for Black and White.

“Mr. Mahama, we are very sorry for believing in the lies of President Akufo-Addo because we didn’t know that our livelihoods would be threatened under the NPP government,” apologetic Yaw Barima shared.

Amid the expression of disappointment in President Akufo-Addo, True Driver Union and other Driver Unions are threatening to increase transport fares if government does not put in measures to stop the constant increase in fuel prices at the pumps.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
BBC described 2020 election as boring because it was so peaceful, credible – Jean Mensa
13.10.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Shama DCE nominee Ebenezer Dadzie finally approved amid tension, threats of court injunction
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Every Ghana problem has an answer in our 2020 manifesto – Mahama
13.10.2021 | Headlines
African Presidents are rushing for Ghana’s presidential jet but Akufo-Addo continues Arabian-king-style trips — Ablakwa
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama calls for neutral body to look into NDC's proposed electoral reforms to EC
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: We won’t obstruct Legal Committee from doing its work – Majority Leader
13.10.2021 | Headlines
All 137 NPP MPs are in support of the LGBTQ+ bill – K.T Hammond
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Closure of radio stations was a case of rule of man, not rule of law — Sulemana Braimah
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation builds 30-bed maternity block for Manhyia Hospital
13.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line