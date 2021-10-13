We are sorry for believing in the lies of 'black and white' Akufo-Addo and voting you out — Driver union to Mahama

Listen to article

True Drivers Union, an association made up of drivers from all parts of the country has apologised to former Plresident John Dramani Mahama over what they say is believing in the lies of President Akufo-Addo.

The Union which is made up of over 1,000 drivers are unhappy about the continuous increase in fuel prices in the country and say it is making their livelihoods very tough.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Yaw Barima who is spokesperson for True Drivers Union has rendered an unqualified apology to John Dramani Mahama on behalf of the union.

According to him, the Union believed the lies of President Akufo-Addo in the run up to the 2016 general elections and voted against Mahama without any idea of how they are being treated now.

“We didn’t know that this current government was very insensitive to our plight. It seems fuel prices go up every month and this is affecting us.”

“..all the over thousand drivers dotted across the country in 2016 and 2020 openly campaigned for NPP because. We believed in their promises to arrest the fuel prices but it seems we have been duped, we have sold our colour TV for Black and White.

“Mr. Mahama, we are very sorry for believing in the lies of President Akufo-Addo because we didn’t know that our livelihoods would be threatened under the NPP government,” apologetic Yaw Barima shared.

Amid the expression of disappointment in President Akufo-Addo, True Driver Union and other Driver Unions are threatening to increase transport fares if government does not put in measures to stop the constant increase in fuel prices at the pumps.