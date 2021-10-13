ModernGhana logo
Every Ghana problem has an answer in our 2020 manifesto – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Ghana President John Dramani MahamaFormer Ghana President John Dramani Mahama
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has said all the problems facing the country have answers in the party’s 2020 manifesto.

According to him, times are hard in the country under President Akufo-Addo with Ghanaians suffering alot.

Citing the high unemployment rate in the country, the former President insists that their solutions are in the 2020 manifesto of the NDC.

“The high unemployment rate, business are suffering, the economy is collapsing. All the answers to what Ghana is going through today are in NDC’s 2020 manifesto,” ex-president Mahama said while addressing a group of Ghanaians on Tuesday during his Thank You Tour of the Eastern Region.

He added, “The big push for infrastructure, 10 billion dollars into infrastructure to construct our roads, our hospitals, our schools, they are all in our 2020 manifesto.

“After the launch of our manifesto no one discussed the NPP’s manifesto, they all focused their attention on ours, the plan to create one million jobs was also in there.”

Although the former President has not announced his intentions to lead the NDC in the 2024 general elections, he has been backed by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and other prominent members of the party.

