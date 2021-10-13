ModernGhana logo
Alleged Sodomy teacher faces court today

Suspect in the alleged sodomy incident involving some 18 students of Kulpi Junior High School Natomah Otabel will be appearing before the Salaga Magistrate Court today.

Natomah Otabel was arraigned on October 1 where the court remanded him into police custody to reappear on October 13.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to get the medical examination report conducted on all 18 victims by doctor’s at the urology unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The delay according to an NGO Developing Kids Ghana, is as a result of exorbitant cost of endorsing the medical examination report and the police medical form.

The doctors are charging between 500 and 800 cedis per each of the two reports.

